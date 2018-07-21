Wolves make enquiry for Andre Silva

Wolves are interested in signing the AC Milan striker Andre Silva this summer.
According to Milan’s sporting director, Massimo Mirabelli, Wolves have already made an enquiry for the Portuguese international.
Silva has been linked with Wolves before and it is no surprise to see the Premier League outfit interested in him.
The young forward has worked with Nuno Espirito Santo at Porto and he had a very good season under the Wolves boss. Silva scored 21 goals in his final season with Porto.
Clearly, Nuno rates the player highly and he believes that he can get the best out of Silva at Wolves as well.
The 24-year-old has struggled to impress in the Serie A but his performances in European competitions highlight his prodigious talent. He scored just twice in Serie A last season but he did manage eight in 14 games in the Europa League.
It will be interesting to see whether Wolves manage to agree on a fee with Milan now. The Italians paid £32million for Silva last summer and they will look to recoup most of that amount if they are forced to sell the player now.