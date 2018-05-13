Wolves looking to sign Renato Sanches

Wolves are interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), the German champions are looking to sell the highly rated midfielder for €20m.
Sanches has struggled to develop as a player ever since his move to Bayern and the loan spell at Swansea proved to be a waste as well.
Another loan move in summer looks unlikely and it seems that Sanches’ career at Bayern Munich is over for now.
The Portuguese midfielder is a Jorge Mendes client and the super agent has excellent ties with Wolves. The newly promoted outfit could provide Sanches with the ideal opportunity to grow.
The 20-year-old needs some time away from the limelight and he needs to play without pressure. Clearly, he is a world-class talent and it could be a gamble worth taking for Wolves.
Sanches could be the ideal partner for Ruben Neves at the heart of Wolves’ midfield next season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Molineux outfit are ready to pay up for his services now.