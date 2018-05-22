Wolves looking to sign Marseille duo Bouna Sarr and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to add to their squad this summer.
As per the latest reports, they are interested in signing the Marseille duo Bouna Sarr and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. Apparently, the Championship winners are preparing bids for the two Marseille players.
Both players were impressive in Marseille’s Europa League campaign this season and the Molineux outfit are looking to bring them to England. Reports claim that Marseille are likely to cash in on them this summer.
Nuno wants to establish Wolves as a Premier League club next season and he will need quality players to do that. The likes of Sarr and Anguissa could prove to be terrific signings.
Wolves certainly have the resources to land these players in summer and it will be interesting to see whether the Ligue 1 duo are willing to move.
In theory, Wolves would be a step down for them. However, the chance to play in the Premier League and Wolves’ recent ambitions could convince them.