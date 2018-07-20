Wolves looking to sign Joao Mario

Wolves are interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Serie A side value him at around £24million and Wolves will have to pay the asking price if they want to sign the Portuguese international.
Mario was on loan at West Ham last season and he could prove to be a useful player for Nuno next season.
The newly promoted outfit could use some creativity at the heart of their midfield and Joao Mario would be effective alongside his compatriot Neves.
Inter Milan are not keen on holding on to the player and therefore Wolves should have no problems signing him. They certainly have the financial muscle to land the Portuguese playmaker.
Also, the player is represented by Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese super agent has excellent ties with Wolves and he could help seal the move.
Having said that, Joao Mario has been quite unimpressive over the last 12 months and Wolves could probably find a better playmaker for £24million.
It will be interesting to see whether Nuno agrees to pay the asking price for the player. Wolves should look to move on if Inter Milan refuse to drop their demands.