Wolves looking to sign Jack Butland from Stoke City

Wolves are interested in signing the Stoke City keeper Jack Butland this summer.
The newly promoted outfit are looking to send out a statement in the transfer market and they are looking to sign top class Premier League players.
Wolves have already been linked with Wilshere and now the Express believe that they will make a £35 million swoop for Butland.
The Stoke City star is one of the most talented keepers in the league and it would be a huge coup for the Midlands club.
The 25-year-old is a target for West Ham and Liverpool as well if the reports are to be believed.
It will be interesting to see whether Wolves manage to convince the player to join. If an offer comes in from Liverpool or West Ham, Butland will find it hard to turn it down. The two clubs are streets ahead of Wolves in terms of stature and quality.
Stoke City are in danger of going down this season and if they fail to beat the drop, it will be hard for them to hold on to players like Butland. The England international is way too good for the Championship.