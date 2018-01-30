Wolves looking to sign Benik Afobe on loan

Wolves are looking to sign the Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe on loan for the rest of the season and a loan bid has already been launched.
Afobe joined the Cherries for £10million in January 2016 but the striker has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Eddie Howe.
According to reports, the Championship giants want to sign the player on loan but Bournemouth will only consider a permanent transfer. If they are to loan the player, they want to include an obligation to buy. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves agree to that now.
Nuno’s side are in superb form this season and the arrival of Afobe will only improve them.
The Cherries forward impressed during his first spell at Molineux. He managed to score 23 goals in 45 appearances for them back then.
Wolves have tried to sign Afobe in the last two transfer windows as well. The 24-year-old could be a quality signing for them. Afobe knows the club well and is already loved by the fans. He should not have any problems settling in.
The Championship outfit have already signed the Valencia forward Rafa Mir for £1.5m in January and Afobe could be their second attacking signing if they can pull it off.