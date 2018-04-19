Wolves looking to sign Anderson Talisca this summer

Wolves are expected to make a move for the Benfica midfielder Anderson Talisca this summer.
According to recent reports, Premier League giants Liverpool are looking to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves and Talisca is set to come in as a replacement.
Apparently, Jorge Mendes will use his connections with Talisca’s agent to bring the player in this summer. The midfielder’s agent Carlos Leite is a close friend of Mendes.
The Brazilian is currently on loan at Besiktas and the Turkish giants have an option to sign him for a fee of around £18m. However, Besiktas have failed to agree on the structure of payments.
Fotomac are also reporting that Wolves have initiated contacts with Talisca’s agent regarding a summer move.
If the Championship leaders are forced to sell Ruben Neves, paying the £18m for Talisca should not be a problem for them at all.
Wolves have benefited from their close ties with Mendes this season and they will not want to upset that chemistry by refusing to sell Neves. The Portuguese agent is currently working on Neves’s move to Liverpool.
The fans won’t be happy with the departure of a key player after securing promotion but it seems that they will have to accept the situation and move on with a new player.