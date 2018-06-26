Wolves keen on signing Brazilian defender Wallace

Wolves are hoping to sign the Lazio defender Wallace this summer.
As per the reports, Nuno wants to improve his defence before the start of next season and he has identified the former Braga star as a target.
The 23-year-old is quite highly rated and he could prove to be a solid addition to Wolves’s back four. Wallace played for Braga and Monaco before joining Lazio.
The young defender has not been a regular starter for Lazio and he is looking for more game time. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves are willing to provide him with that opportunity.
The Lazio defender played just 17 times last season and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.
Wolves will be looking to establish themselves as a Premier League club next season and they will have to improve their squad in order to perform well. Signing talented young players like Wallace is a step in the right direction.
The Brazilian is represented by the agency Gestifute, which is owned by Wolves’ associate Jorge Mendes. Therefore, completing a deal should not be a problem. The Portuguese super agent is likely to play a key role in the transfer.
Wallace has three years to run on his Lazio contract and the Italians will not want to sell for cheap. It will be interesting to see whether they can agree on a fee with the Serie A side now.
Wolves have already signed the likes of Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Rui Patricio this summer.