Wolves interested in Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye

Wolves are interested in signing the Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye this summer.
The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Potters back in January 2018 for a fee of £14 million and it will be interesting to see whether Stoke sanction a sale this year.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), Ndiaye wants to play in the Premier League and Wolves will be able to provide him with that platform.
The Molineux outfit have just secured promotion and they are now looking to strengthen their side with a few Premier League quality players.
The Senegal international could prove to be a wise addition to Wolves for the right price. Ndiaye is too good for the Championship and it is highly unlikely that he will continue at Stoke next season.
Ndiaye can operate as the box-to-box midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. On paper, he could be the ideal partner for Ruben Neves. The Portuguese star is more of a controller. Ndiaye’s strong tackling and powerful presence will compliment Neves’s passing and elegance perfectly.
Wolves certainly have the resources to pull off the deal and if Ndiaye decides to force the move, Stoke are likely to cave in eventually.