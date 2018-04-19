Wolves interested in signing Jack Wilshere

Wolves are looking to sign the Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.
The England international is out of contract at the end of this season and the Gunners have failed to agree on an extension so far. As per the reports, Wolves want to sign the England star on a free transfer.
Wilshere has been asked to take a pay cut at Emirates and the midfielder is unhappy with the situation. The Arsenal star is currently on £110,000-a-week but the Gunners are only willing to offer him £90,000-a-week on his new deal.
It will be interesting to see whether the newly promoted outfit manage to convince Wilshere to join. Wolves do not have a shortage of resources and they could offer him a better deal to join.
Signing a player like Wilshere would be a massive statement of intent from Wolves. Furthermore, on a free transfer, it is a no-brainer.
Reports claim that Wilshere has already received a huge offer from Everton. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in the player as well.
The 26-year-old would prefer to stay at Arsenal but if he refuses to take the pay cut, he will have to move on at the end of this season.