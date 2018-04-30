Wolves interested in signing Craig Dawson from West Brom

West Brom defender Craig Dawson is a man in demand this summer.
As per the reports, the likes of Wolves and West Ham are very interested in signing the centre back when the Baggies go down.
Despite the recent upturn in form, West Brom’s survival looks unlikely and they will struggle to hold on to players like Dawson if they are relegated to the Championship.
The 27-year-old has been a key player for West Brom this season and he would be a quality signing for the likes of Wolves and West Ham.
David Moyes needs to add more defensive depth to his side and the 27-year-old would be ideal.
Meanwhile, Wolves have secured promotion to the Premier League and they could do with some experienced additions ahead of next season. Dawson has considerable top-flight experience and he would certainly improve Nuno’s side a lot.
The West Brom star is versatile and he can operate as a fullback as well. Whoever manages to sign Dawson will be getting an excellent option for a fairly reasonable price.