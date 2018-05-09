Wolves interested in signing Andre Silva from AC Milan

Wolves are looking to sign the AC Milan forward Andre Silva this summer.
According to reports, Wolves want to establish themselves as a Premier League club and therefore they are looking to make their mark in the transfer market as well.
Silva joined Milan last summer but the Portuguese forward has struggled to adapt to Italian football and a move away could help kick-start his career.
The former Porto star has scored just 8 goals all season and a lot more was expected of him. Only two of those goals were scored in Serie A and the rest were scored in the Europa League.
Milan paid €38 million for him in the summer of 2017 and he was handed the number 9 shirt as well.
Silva has shown his quality with Porto before and the English game could suit his style of play. He scored 21 goals with Porto last season.
A move to Wolverhampton could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
The newly promoted club have a great rapport with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes and that could help them seal the deal as well.