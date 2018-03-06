Wolves interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva

Wolves will look to sign the highly rated AC Milan forward Andre Silva at the end of this season.
According to reports (via Birmingham Mail), Monaco and Valencia are interested in the Portuguese attacker as well.
The Championship outfit tried to sign Silva during the January transfer window as well but the 22-year-old chose to remain at San Siro. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves manage to convince him this time.
Silva has had a poor start to life in Serie A and a move away from Milan could help kick-start his career. Silva is a world class talent and if he can rediscover his form with Wolves, he could set the Premier League alight next season.
Wolves are set to secure promotion to the Premier League this summer and that could convince the player to make the move. Furthermore, Wolves’ closeness with the Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes could play a part in the transfer as well.
The Championship giants have already signed the likes of Neves with the help of Mendes this season.
AC Milan paid £33.6m for the former Porto forward in the summer and the Italians will be looking to recoup that money if they are forced to sell him.
Judging by their spending this season, Wolves certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer.