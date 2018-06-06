Wolves in talks to sign Joao Cancelo for €40million

Wolves are looking to sign the highly rated Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo this summer.
The Portuguese defender was on loan at Inter Milan last season and he is expected to complete a permanent move away from the La Liga side this summer.
Cancelo is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has a strong relationship with Wolves.
Apparently, the player will cost around £35million and it will be interesting to see whether the newly promoted outfit agrees to pay that for the defender.
Cancelo is not a part of Portugal’s World Cup squad and therefore any deal should be completed swiftly.
Wolves have dealt with Mendes before and they are unlikely to encounter any problems once the fee has been agreed upon.
The Molineux based outfit can certainly afford to break the bank for Cancelo but they need to strengthen other areas of their squad as well.
Wolves must look to improve their midfield and attack if they want to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League next season.