Wolves in danger of breaching Financial Fair Play rules

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are in danger of breaking the financial fair play rules.
The Molineux outfit have spent a lot of money on new players this season and it could come back to haunt them once the projected profit/loss figures for the current season are submitted later this month.
As per the latest reports, Wolves made a loss of more than £20 million last season.
According to the financial fair play rules, clubs are allowed to declare a maximum loss of £39 million over a three-year period. If Wolves breach that limit, the EFL could deduct points from them this season. Point deduction would seriously damage their promotion chances this season and the Wolves fans will be very worried about the situation.
Recently, the Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani also questioned Wolves’ illegal and unfair transfer policy.
Wolves have had a fantastic season on the pitch so far but the decision to spend heavily this season could be their undoing eventually. They will have to pay a heavy price if the FFP rules are not met over the 2015-18 period.