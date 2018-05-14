Wolves hoping to sign Victor Lindelof on loan

Wolves are interested in signing the Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer.
The £31 million Swedish defender has had a mediocre season at Old Trafford and Mourinho is not convinced that he can be a regular starter for Manchester United.
As per the reports, the newly promoted outfit will look to sign Lindelof on loan.
There is no doubt that the former Benfica defender is very talented. However, he is still adapting to English football and a loan spell could be ideal for him right now.
At Wolves, he will be a regular starter and he will be able to perform without the added pressure. The margin of error at Manchester United is very little.
Wolves need to improve their side in order to do well in the Premier League next season and the 23-year-old would improve them defensively. In theory, it seems like an ideal move for all parties involved.
Jorge Mendes’ relationship with Mourinho could help complete the transfer as well. The Portuguese super agent has excellent ties with Wolves and he has been instrumental in their promotion.