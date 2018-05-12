Wolves hoping to sign Ahmed Musa from Leicester

Wolves are hoping to sign Ahmed Musa from Leicester City at the end of this season.
The 25-year-old joined the Foxes back in 2016 but he has failed to make an impression. Musa was loaned out to CSKA Moscow at the start of this season and his future at Leicester seems uncertain.
Apparently, the newly promoted outfit are keen on the Nigerian but they will have to face competition from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.
Leicester City paid a club record fee of £16.6million for the pacy forward back in 2016 and they will be hoping to recoup that money if they sell the player this summer.
Wolves certainly have the resources to pay that kind of a fee. However, the Turkish clubs will be hoping for Leicester to lower their demands.
Nuno is looking to build a squad capable of doing well in the Premier League and someone like Musa could prove to be a valuable addition.
Before his move to Leicester, the 25-year-old was quite highly rated and Wolves will have to help him rediscover that confidence.
Musa has scored 6 goals in 15 appearances for CSKA on loan this season.