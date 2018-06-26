Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves hoping to sign Ahmed Musa from Leicester

Wolves hoping to sign Ahmed Musa from Leicester

26 June, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves are interested in signing the Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa this summer.

According to reports (translated by SportWitness), Galatasaray are currently looking to sign the Nigerian on loan for a fee of €2m.

Musa has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Leicester and a move away would be ideal for him.

The Nigerian international has been very impressive in the World Cup so far. He managed to score twice in two matches for his country.

It will be interesting to see whether Wolves make a move for the player once again. Apparently, they tried to sign him earlier this summer but Musa turned them down.

Musa could prove to be a terrific signing for most midtable sides in the Premier League and Wolves should look to try and convince the player with a better offer. He would transform Wolves’ attack with his pace and precision.

Galatasaray are looking to offer him wages of around €3m a season.

Manchester United agree deal for Neville, shirt number revealed
‘Yess’, 'Wow', ‘Excellent signing’ – fans excited as Chelsea agree deal for Chalobah to join Ipswich

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com