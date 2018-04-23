Wolves fans urge Ruben Neves to stay beyond this summer

Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League earlier this month and they have now won the Championship as well.
Key midfielder Ruben Neves took to Twitter to share his joy with the fans but it seems that the Wolves faithful are worried about losing him this summer.
The Portuguese midfielder has been sensational for Wolves all season and losing him would be a devastating blow.
Neves has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the recent weeks and it is understandable why the Wolves fans are worried. Despite their resources, Liverpool are a much bigger club and most players would want to join them.
The former Porto star is unlikely to come cheap but the Reds have the means to land him.
The Wolves fans responded to Neves’ tweet urging him to stay at the club beyond this summer. It will be interesting to see whether Nuno can hold on to his star man.
Wolves will need players like him to survive in the Premier League next year.
Here are some of the tweets from the Wolves fans.
