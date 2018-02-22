Wolves fans react to their draw against Norwich

Wolves were held to a 2-2 draw against Norwich City last night.
The hosts went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Alfred N’Diaye and Jamal Lewis (own goal). However, the league leaders failed to hold on for the three points.
Christoph Zimmermann got one back for Norwich in the first half and Nelson Oliveira scored from 35 yards during injury time.
Wolves are now nine points ahead of second-placed Cardiff in the Championship. They are thirteen points ahead of Aston Villa.
Meanwhile, key midfielder Ruben Neves picked up his 10th booking of the season last night and he will miss the next two games with a suspension.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed his disappointment with the result.
He said: “It feels like a punch. It goes in, then there’s the final whistle. There’s no time left and you’ve lost what you had. But football is like that. You have to be relentless and maintain your focus. John Ruddy has made so many saves and earned us so many points this season. We are not about individuals. We are a team. It was a set piece that got them back in the game, which disappoints us, but we had chances to kill the game and did not take them.”
The home fans were left disappointed with the result as well. Wolves are expected to win promotion to the Premier League but the fans have every right to question performances like these.
Here is how they reacted to the result on Twitter.
2-0 up top of league, should not draw that!! Do not agree with bringing IC off at all that early. Oh well it’s still a point and one game down
really disappointing to throw it away like that
what a joke
That’s what we get when we take off all our main attack
Ruddy dropped us points drop him next game plssssssss
Deja vu, I thought we’d left all that crap behind,throwing points away in the dying seconds, needs to be sorted, very disappointing for the fans🤬
