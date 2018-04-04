Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to their draw against Hull City on social media

4 April, 2018 English Championship, Hull City, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves were held to a 2-2 draw against Hull City last night.

Nuno’s side are very close to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League and the fans will be frustrated with these draws.

Hull City almost secured a memorable win over the Championship leaders after an own goal from Ryan Bennett 12 minutes from time. However, Oskar Buur Rasmussen managed to score on his debut as he rescued a point for Wolves at Molineux.

Rasmussen scored on the 83rd minute to level the score for the hosts.

The home side took the lead through Diogo Jota on the 18th-minute. David Meyler scored for Hull City eight minutes before half-time.

Hull City keeper Allan McGregor pulled off a stunning save from Romain Saiss’s header to deny the hosts another goal.

Wolves are now six points clear at the top of the table having played one match more than Cardiff. The Bluebirds will be hoping to close the gap and win the Championship.

Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to their draw on Twitter.

 

 

