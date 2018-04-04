Wolves fans react to their draw against Hull City on social media

Wolves were held to a 2-2 draw against Hull City last night.
Nuno’s side are very close to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League and the fans will be frustrated with these draws.
Hull City almost secured a memorable win over the Championship leaders after an own goal from Ryan Bennett 12 minutes from time. However, Oskar Buur Rasmussen managed to score on his debut as he rescued a point for Wolves at Molineux.
Rasmussen scored on the 83rd minute to level the score for the hosts.
The home side took the lead through Diogo Jota on the 18th-minute. David Meyler scored for Hull City eight minutes before half-time.
Hull City keeper Allan McGregor pulled off a stunning save from Romain Saiss’s header to deny the hosts another goal.
Wolves are now six points clear at the top of the table having played one match more than Cardiff. The Bluebirds will be hoping to close the gap and win the Championship.
Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to their draw on Twitter.
well done bennet🤬.ALTHOUGH ONE POINT CLOSER TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE@premierleague
— Assad Ijaz (@officialassad14) April 3, 2018
At 2 minds about tonight annoyed we didnt win cause we should be and only need 2 more wins to go up but than after friday’s game where the players left everything on the pitch after that it was always gonna be a tough night so should be happy we at least got a point
— steve (@steve182010) April 3, 2018
A point each, huh? That’ll have to do.
— Armoured Military Combat Vehicle (@TargetPredictor) April 3, 2018
Needed a point, got a point. Now let’s stop sending the supporters into cardiac arrest every week and start putting these teams away.
— Chiko Was Here (@ChikoWasHere) April 3, 2018
A point at home is not the end of the world, still in a magnificent position, see you at Cardiff.
Congratulations to Oskar 👏.
— Alan Leese. (@_AlanLeese) April 3, 2018
It’s a bit like Norwich at home – except we had to come back for a point this time! Not great, but didn’t lose at least. On to Friday: need to perform & not be bullied.
— Dave Pullen (@PullenDave) April 3, 2018
Clearly don’t want premier league footy next season 1st v 18th should be firing goals in for fun not drawing #useless
— Connor Sellick (@tinglywater9655) April 3, 2018
1 point closer to the promise land
— Steve (@steveshorter) April 3, 2018