Wolves fans react to their 4-1 defeat against Aston Villa

11 March, 2018 Aston Villa, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Championship leaders Wolves crashed to their heaviest defeat of the season against Aston Villa last night.

Steve Bruce’s men continued their impressive run of form with a stunning 4-1 win at Villa Park.

Goals from Albert Adomah, James Chester, Lewis Grabban and Birkir Bjarnason sealed a third consecutive win for the hosts. Adomah opened the scoring for the home side but Wolves’ top scorer Diogo Jota levelled soon after.

Chester and Grabban scored two quick goals during the hour mark and Bjarnason scored late in the game to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Wolves continue their poor run of form and Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have now failed to win four of their last five matches in the league.

The away side are still at the top of the table but Cardiff and Villa are now breathing down their necks. Failing to win the Championship after a heavy spending this season would be a catastrophe for Wolves.

The Championship giants are already being investigated for their transfers and a breach of FFP rules could lead to a points deduction.

Here is how the disappointed Wolves fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

