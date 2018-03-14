Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to their 3-0 win over Reading on Twitter

Wolves fans react to their 3-0 win over Reading on Twitter

14 March, 2018 English Championship, Reading, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a vital 3-0 win over Reading at home last night.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men maintained their lead at the top of the table thanks to second-half goals from Benik Afobe and Doherty.

Wolves are now three points clear of second-placed Cardiff and they will be looking to build on this win and secure the championship title by winning the rest of their matches.

The fans were expecting a convincing win after the heavy defeat at Aston Villa and the players have delivered. Wolves had won just one of their last five league games heading into this game and Nuno will be proud of the performance from his players last night.

With nine matches remaining, Wolves cannot afford to hit a slump once again if they want to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Reading continued their dreadful run of form with another loss. They have only won one of their last 17 matches and they are in real danger of going down this season.

Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to their team’s win last night –

 

 

Aston Villa fans react to their shocking defeat against QPR
Man City put £177m ‘on the table’ to sign Kane

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com