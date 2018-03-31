Wolves fans react to their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

Wolves picked up a vital 2-1 win over Middlesbrough yesterday and the league leaders will be confident of winning the Championship now.
The Molineux outfit are now six points clear at the top of the table thanks to goals from Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro.
The visitors scored twice in the space of five minutes during the first half of the game. Middlesbrough did manage to get one back in injury time but it was too little too late for the hosts.
Tony Pulis’s men were in very good form heading into this game and Nuno Espirito Santo will be absolutely delighted with how his players performed in a tough away game.
Wolves duo Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty were sent off but the visitors defended admirably with nine men and secured the win.
Three more wins will guarantee promotion for the Championship giants and here is how their fans reacted to the win over Boro on Twitter.
That was an amazing proper team performance. Solid. Organised. Togetherness. Discipline Defensively. Conviction in Attack. Brilliant – Absolutely Brilliant! Well done The Wolves and Nuno 🐺👌👏👏👏👏👏👏❤❤❤🐺
We may have won but we should be ashamed of the way we conduct ourselves. No place in the game for time wasting, costas diving and cheating.
Amazing effort from the boys! 3 away points when all was against them. Strength in the pack ◼🔶◼🔶🐺
A team full of Whippets in attack and Rottweilers in defence…well done my Wolves, woof!
What a team! 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Lvm6Emx98Q
