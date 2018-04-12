Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves’s stunning goal against Derby

Wolves picked up a vital 2-0 win over Derby County last night and Ruben Neves scored a stunning goal for the hosts.

Jota and Neves scored in either half to secure the three points for Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are now one win away from the Premier League.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota put his side ahead with a neat lob five minutes into the game and Ruben Neves hammered home from 30 yards out in the second half.

The defeat against Wolves has damaged Derby’s play-off hopes and the Rams will look to finish the season as strongly as possible and build for next year.

Meanwhile, the Wolves fans seemed delighted with Ruben Neves’ wonder striker last night. The Portuguese has scored some stunning goals this season but the goal against Derby could well be the goal of the season.

Neves has scored six goals from outside of the box this season for Wolves.

Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to his goal against Derby.

 

