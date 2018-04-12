Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves’s stunning goal against Derby

Wolves picked up a vital 2-0 win over Derby County last night and Ruben Neves scored a stunning goal for the hosts.
Jota and Neves scored in either half to secure the three points for Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are now one win away from the Premier League.
Portuguese forward Diogo Jota put his side ahead with a neat lob five minutes into the game and Ruben Neves hammered home from 30 yards out in the second half.
THAT. IS. OUTRAGEOUS! 😱🔥
Ruben Neves with yet another absolute rocket to make it Wolves 2-0 Derby County! 🚀🇵🇹
Watch live on Sky Sports Football now! https://t.co/Sq3nx9RstY
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 11, 2018
The defeat against Wolves has damaged Derby’s play-off hopes and the Rams will look to finish the season as strongly as possible and build for next year.
Meanwhile, the Wolves fans seemed delighted with Ruben Neves’ wonder striker last night. The Portuguese has scored some stunning goals this season but the goal against Derby could well be the goal of the season.
Neves has scored six goals from outside of the box this season for Wolves.
Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to his goal against Derby.
Neves is god
— T • 〽EUNIER (@mDatSteeven) April 11, 2018
Football porn 🔥🔥🔥
— Wolfie YYA (@Wolfie_YYA) April 11, 2018
You have been class all season long. Good luck in the prem
— Joe gardner (@Joegard30879038) April 11, 2018
I am in love 😍
— Lana Pearce™🏳️🌈☮ (@IAmLanaPearce) April 11, 2018
— Daniel Robert Zurisk (@zurisk) April 11, 2018
Sad thing is mate we wouldn’t pick him even if he was English and that’s why we will never win anything.
Best player I have ever seen at my club.#wwfc
— hawkeyewolf (@hawkster1983) April 11, 2018
This kid is World Class! Goal of the season from the best player in the Championship.
— Dan Sparkles (@DanSparkles1) April 11, 2018
Just unbelievable!!! Greatest player I’ve seen in a Wolves shirt. Mark pic.twitter.com/VGUIBjVhrY
— Sam & Mark (@samandmarktv) April 11, 2018