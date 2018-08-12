Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves’s display vs Everton

Wolves secured a 2-2 draw at home to Everton yesterday thanks to goals from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.
The home side went behind twice in each half but they managed to fight back on to level terms eventually.
Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves put in a stunning display on his Premier League debut to earn a point for Nuno’s side.
The highly-rated midfielder scored a spectacular freekick in the first half and then provided an inch-perfect cross for Jimenez’s leveller in the second half.
Apart from his goals, Neves controlled the midfield beautifully and kept the game going for Wolves. While the likes of Jota, Costa and Moutinho struggled to get in the game consistently, Neves showed that he is more than prepared to shine at this level.
The £45,000-a-week midfielder was adept at creating space and he picked the right pass at the right time more often than not.
Wolves fans were clearly impressed with his showing and this is how they reacted to his display on Twitter.
