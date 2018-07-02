Wolves fans react to Leo Bonatini’s message on Twitter

Wolves completed the permanent signing of Leo Bonatini last week.
The Brazilian was on loan from Al-Hilal last season and he managed to impress Nuno with his performances. Wolves have triggered the option to sign him permanently this summer.
The 24-year-old managed to score 12 goals in all competitions for the Championship winners. Apart from his goals, his link-up play was vital to Wolves’ success last season.
The player has now sent out a message to the fans on Twitter claiming that he is happy to be back home and he is looking forward to an exciting future with Wolves.
His tweet read:
Very happy! I’m at home! May we conquer many things in the next few years! @Wolves 🐺🧡👊🙏⚽🏆#Wolves #Wolverhampton #PremierLeague #ThePackIsBack #wwfc
🎥WolvesTV
💻@imagemdecraque pic.twitter.com/sQiXQsyNMH
— Léo Bonatini (@BonatiniOficial) July 1, 2018
Bonatini’s arrival will not only add goals to the Wolves attack, it will allow Nuno to rotate his options based on the opposition as well. The Brazilian will add some much-needed depth to the side.
The fans seemed delighted with Leo Bonatini’s message on social media and this is how they reacted to his tweet from yesterday.
