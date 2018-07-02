Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Leo Bonatini’s message on Twitter

Wolves fans react to Leo Bonatini’s message on Twitter

2 July, 2018


Wolves completed the permanent signing of Leo Bonatini last week.

The Brazilian was on loan from Al-Hilal last season and he managed to impress Nuno with his performances. Wolves have triggered the option to sign him permanently this summer.

The 24-year-old managed to score 12 goals in all competitions for the Championship winners. Apart from his goals, his link-up play was vital to Wolves’ success last season.

The player has now sent out a message to the fans on Twitter claiming that he is happy to be back home and he is looking forward to an exciting future with Wolves.

His tweet read:

 

Bonatini’s arrival will not only add goals to the Wolves attack, it will allow Nuno to rotate his options based on the opposition as well. The Brazilian will add some much-needed depth to the side.

The fans seemed delighted with Leo Bonatini’s message on social media and this is how they reacted to his tweet from yesterday.

 

