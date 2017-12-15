Wolves fancied for 22/1 cracker at Sheffield Wednesday

Wolves visit Sheffield Wednesday on Friday aiming to bounce back from last week’s disappointing result against Sunderland.
The Championship leaders were surprisingly held 0-0 by Chris Coleman’s side, but they are fancied to return to winning ways at Hillsborough.
Top pundit David Prutton is backing Diogo Jota to score first for the visitors on the way to a 2-1 victory (22/1 with Sky Bet).
“It’s getting towards crunch time for Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday now,” Prutton told Sky Sports.
“The Owls have made the play-offs in the past two seasons, but have shown few signs so far this campaign of reaching those heights again.
“Wolves, meanwhile, suffered a surprising blip at home to Sunderland last week in a game many expected for them to win comfortably.
“But they generally bounce straight back from a blip and I think they’ll have too much here.”
Wolves had won their previous six games prior to last week’s draw and they look good value at 11/10 to regain the winning thread on Friday.
Wednesday haven’t won in their last five matches and the pressure is beginning to mount on Carvalhal.
With Sheffield United flying high in the table, Carvalhal desperately needs a victory but it’s difficult to see that coming against Wolves.