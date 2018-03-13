Wolves fancied at 9/2 to get back on track against Reading

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton is confident Wolverhampton Wanderers return to winning ways against Reading on Tuesday.
The Championship leaders crashed 4-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday and are now just three points clear of Cardiff City with 10 games to play.
However, Prutton has tipped them to bounce back with a 2-0 home victory over the Royals (9/2 with Sky Bet).
“All of a sudden we have a title race on again in the Championship.” he told Sky Sports.
“It seemed like it would be a procession for Nuno’s men until a few weeks ago, but one win in five has allowed their rivals right back into it.
“However, this game feels like an absolute banker for Wolves at the moment.
“It’s hard to believe that this time last year the Royals were pushing for the play-offs and Wolves were scratching around just a couple of points above the drop zone.”
Wolves are priced at 4/11 to win the game, with Reading available at 17/2. The draw is on offer at 18/5.
It’s hard to disagree with Prutton’s prediction on this occasion – put Wolves in a double with Aston Villa to beat QPR for an 11/10 return.