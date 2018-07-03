Wolves eyeing up a move for Adama Traore

Wolves are interested in signing the Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore this summer.
The 22-year-old had a fantastic campaign last season and he helped his side to the play-offs as well.
The former Barcelona player has always been a prodigious talent but it seems that he has finally found his consistency. Traore was unstoppable in the Championship last season and Nuno wants to bring him to the Premier League now.
Wolves are looking to add some pace and flair to their attack and the Boro winger would be ideal.
Traore has the physical qualities to succeed in the Premier League as well as the technical ability. If he can hold on to his consistency, the Spaniard will be a leading star in future.
The report adds that Huddersfield are keeping tabs on the player as well. Apparently, Traore has a £18million release clause.
For a player of his quality, that could prove to be a bargain in the long run. Nuno must do everything in his power to activate the clause and seal the move. Traore would totally transform Wolves’ attack next season.