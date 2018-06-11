Wolves close to signing Rui Patricio and Raul Jimenez

Wolves are closing in on a double deal and the moves could be confirmed next week.
As per the reports, the newly promoted outfit are close to signing Rui Patricio and Raul Jimenez from the Portuguese league.
Patricio has terminated his contract with Sporting and he will join the Molineux outfit on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Jimenez is set to join Wolves on loan.
Apparently, Nuno’s side will pay a fee of €3m in order to land the Benfica forward.
Jimenez has struggled to perform in Portugal over the last year and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the challenges of English football.
The 27 year old Mexican international could prove to be a cracking addition for Wolves if he manages to rediscover his form.
As for Patricio, he is already an established international and signing him on a free transfer is an amazing business. The Portuguese star would be quite an upgrade on Ruddy and Ikeme.
Wolves are hoping to make an impression in the Premier League next season and these signings will certainly help them in their quest.