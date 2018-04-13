Blog Columns Football Betting Pundit eyeing 60/1 return as Wolves host Birmingham City

13 April, 2018 Birmingham City, English Championship, Football Betting, Wolves

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers host Birmingham City on Sunday hoping to finally secure their place in the Premier League.

Wolves head into the fixture 12 points clear of third-placed Cardiff City with four matches to play.

The Welsh club have a game in hand, but Wolves look certain to clinch promotion sooner rather than later.

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton thinks it could happen this weekend and has tipped them to beat Birmingham 3-1 with Ruben Neves scoring the first goal (60/1 with Sky Bet).

“If results go their way then Wolves will already be up by the time they return to Molineux on Sunday,” Prutton told Sky Sports.

“One way or another they’ll be booking their place in the Premier League soon.

“Birmingham need a result to stave off the threat of relegation and they’ll be watching on nervously on Saturday.

“They’ll give it a good go, but Wolves will have too much quality for them here.

Wolves are priced at 4/11 to win the game, with Birmingham on offer at 17/2 and the draw available at 7/2.

The visitors have won just one of their last six games away from home and backing Wolves at 10/11 to win to nil could pay dividends.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).