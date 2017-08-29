Wolves, Birmingham and Reading on alert as PNE star demands move

Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill has demanded a transfer from the club.
Wolves and Reading both had bids of around £8 million rejected by Preston last week, but Sky Sports says the 25-year-old is keen to force a move away from Deepdale.
Preston boss Alex Neil had insisted Hugill wouldn’t be sold, despite interest in the player throughout the summer.
“Our side is not going to get broken up,” he said.
“It’s not as if anybody’s got a gun to our head and we need to get rid of them.
“We want to go and try and achieve something this season so you need to keep your best players.
“If you sell your best players it becomes more difficult, it’s common sense.
“We want to keep our best players and we want to have a right go this season and see where it takes us.
“We’re not in the market to sell our best players.”
Hugill joined North End from Port Vale in 2014, scoring 13 goals last season and has enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign with three goals to date.