Wolves agree fee for Joao Moutinho

Wolves are set to sign the Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the newly promoted side have agreed on a £5m fee with Monaco for the player. The 31-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the Molineux outfit.
Wolves were the best team in the Championship last season but they know that they will have to improve if they want to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League. Moutinho is someone with a lot of experience at the top level and he would be the ideal mentor for Ruben Neves.
The Portuguese duo will be expected to start at the heart of Wolves’ midfield next season.
Moutinho has helped his country win the Euros in 2016 and he would transform Nuno’s midfield next season.
Wolves have already signed Moutinho’s compatriot Rui Patricio this summer and the 31-year-old will now join the latest Portuguese influx at Molineux.
The midfielder’s agent Jorge Mendes has excellent ties with the English club and he played a key role in the transfer.