Wolves agree deal to sign Willy Boly

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign French defender Willy Boly from Porto.
The 27-year-old defender joined Wolves on loan last summer and he was a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo.
The newly promoted Premier League side had the option of signing Boly permanently this summer and according to reports, they have agreed to pay €13m for the 27-year-old’s services.
The fans will be delighted to see a star player staying at the club.
Boly’s physical presence at the back was crucial for Wolves last season and they will need his quality to deal with the Premier League attacks next season.
As for the player, he was clearly not a part of Porto’s plans and he will be delighted to have secured a permanent move to England. The chance to play in the Premier League is always a bonus.
The Molineux outfit are also expected to sign Diogo Jota from Atletico Madrid. Jota had a phenomenal season on loan at Wolves and the English club will look to sign him permanently.