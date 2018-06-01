Wolves agree deal to sign Benik Afobe, fans react on Twitter

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign the 25-year-old striker Benik Afobe on a permanent deal.
The Bournemouth striker joined Wolves on loan last this season and the 25-year-old managed to impress.
Earlier this year, Afobe revealed that he dreams of playing in the Premier League with Wolves and it seems that his dream has come true.
The move has been confirmed on Wolves’s official website. The newly promoted outfit have agreed on a fee with the Cherries.
Afobe is clearly well settled at the club and he managed to do well during his previous loan spell at Molineux as well. Furthermore, the Cherries were not too keen on keeping him and therefore the move to Wolves is the best solution for all parties.
Nuno needed to add more depth to his side and someone like Afobe could prove to be a very handy signing.
Afobe managed to score 6 goals in 16 appearances for Wolves last season.
