Wolverhampton ready to break the bank for another signing

Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League and they are ready to spend big on a striker who would improve their chances.
According to Expressandstar, the Wolves hierarchy is ready to take a financial risk and move for a mercurial forward this summer.
The Championship outfit have already spent £19million so far and they could be breaching the financial fair play regulations if they spend big on another player.
The likes of Nelson Oliveira and Jordan Rhodes have been linked with moves to Molineux but there hasn’t been any concrete offer for either player.
Oliveira scored 15 goals for Norwich last season and he could make a huge difference up front for Nuno. Similarly, Rhodes has a sensational record in the Championship and his goals could guide Wolves to the Premiership next season.
Wolves have got just Dicko and Bonatini as their out and out strikers this season and that is simply not enough. Nuno will need to add at least one more forward before the transfer window closes.
Nuno prefers a technically gifted forward who can help during the build up and drop down to link up with his teammates. Oliveira would be an ideal option for them but Norwich are likely to demand a premium for their striker this late in the window.