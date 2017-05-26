Wilfried Zaha signs new deal with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have agreed on a new long-term contract with their 24-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha.
BREAKING: #CPFC 🦅 have agreed a five-year contract extension with @wilfriedzaha! 🔴🔵
More: https://t.co/Abha82qTft#LetsDoThis ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JoY5LqCAyU
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 25, 2017
The former Manchester United winger had a fantastic season last year and was being linked with a move to Tottenham. However, he has proven that he is happy to stay with his boyhood club by signing a new five-year contract extension at Selhurst Park.
Zaha scored seven goals in 37 appearances last season and was one of the main reasons why Sam Allardyce’s side managed to avoid relegation.
The 24-year-old has been voted the club’s Player of the Season for the second consecutive year and the news of his extension will come as a major boost to the fans as well as the club staff.
Speaking to the media after his extension, Zaha said:
“Palace is in my heart and I don’t think the story is over. I spoke with Steve [Parish] and I think I still have more to give this club. The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the league next year. I would like to thank the chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let’s do this!”
Meanwhile, Palace chairman Parish also seemed delighted to have tied Zaha down to a long-term contract.
“Wilf has been with the club since he was eight years old and in the first team from the day I arrived. He is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the Red and Blue. I’m delighted he has committed his future to us and look forward to climbing up the table with him next year.”
The Eagles are also looking to replace Allardyce before the pre-season preparations begin. The former England manager stepped down from his post at Selhurst Park earlier this month. Palace are thought to be looking at Marco Silva and Garry Monk as potential replacements.