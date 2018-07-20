Wilfried Zaha looking to join Tottenham this summer

Tottenham are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace.
According to The Times, the Crystal Palace winger is pushing for a move to Tottenham this summer.
The player has rejected a massive contract offer to stay at Selhurst Park. The Eagles were prepared to offer him a long-term deal worth around £120,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners make a move for the player now.
Tottenham could certainly use another winger. The likes of Lamela and Moura are yet to make an impression. Zaha’s flair and pace will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack next season.
However, the Eagles value the player at £70m and that could be a major problem for Spurs. Daniel Levy is unlikely to pay that kind of money for someone who is still untested at the top level.
It seems that Palace will have to lower their asking price in order for the move to happen. Although they are unwilling to sell right now, Zaha’s desire and pressure could break their resolve eventually.