Wilfried Zaha closing in on Manchester City transfer

Manchester City are looking to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer.
The 25-year-old winger has been in sensational form for the Eagles this season and he has helped them beat the drop.
As per the reports, Guardiola is very impressed with Zaha’s performances and the player is closing in on a £50million move to Manchester City.
The Premier League champions tried to sign Mahrez in January and therefore it is evident that Pep wants to bring in another winger. Zaha is younger than the Algerian and he has a higher ceiling. It seems wise to invest in the Crystal Palace star right now.
City won’t be the only club after Zaha this summer and it will be interesting to see what the player wants. The player is a target for Spurs as well.
Zaha needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he might not get that opportunity at Etihad. The likes of Sane and Sterling will be ahead of him in the pecking order.
Manchester City certainly have the finances to pull off the transfer but they will need to convince the player as well.