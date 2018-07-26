Why Man Utd did not sign Juvenus defender Alex Sandro

The manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho wanted to sign a new left back in the summer transfer window.
The main player that was wanted for the former manager of Real Madrid and Inter Milan was Alex Sandro of Juventus. The Brazilian professional footballer has long been a transfer target for the Red Devils.
As per the information gathered by the Telegraph, Jose Mourinho was told he cannot sign another left back in the summer transfer window and stock pile defenders at Manchester United.
Currently, Jose Mourinho has Luke Shaw and Ashley Young as the two left backs at the club. Matteo Darmian is another player who can play in the same position along with Marcos Rojo, who is primarily used as a centre back at Manchester United.
The former Torino full back will be sold by the English Premier League club in the summer transfer window, which their manager has confirmed. Matteo Darmian has also said that he wants to leave the Red Devils and a return to Italy is possible.
“Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave, if the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct but not at any price,” Mourinho said.
“Until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted. “If Matteo leaves he leaves because the right offer arrives and if he stays, yes you are right, he can be important for us.”
If Matteo Darmian stays at Manchester United, it leaves Jose Mourinho with more options and the club’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has told Jose Mourinho that he needs to sell before signing a new player in the summer transfer window.
Thus, Manchester United decided against signing a new left back in the summer transfer window and that is why their interest in Alex Sandro was forced to end, despite reportedly agreed personal terms with him.