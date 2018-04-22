Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Wtf’, ‘What a joke’, ‘Won’t happen’ – fans fume as Liverpool ‘close in’ on shock deal for Fellaini

The Express reported that Liverpool were ‘closing in’ on a shock deal for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini this summer as somewhat of a replacement for Juventus-bound Emre Can and fans on both sides aren’t happy with the news.

Manchester United fans won’t take well to one of their players moving directly to Anfield, while Liverpool supporters won’t be thrilled at the prospect of signing an outcast from their rivals. Fellaini is a former Everton player too and was often the pantomime villain in past Merseyside derbies.

Liverpool and United haven’t done transfer business with one another for 54 years, with Phil Chisnall being the last player to make the switch between Manchester and Merseyside, so it would be a surprise seeing any player going directly to the fierce rival.

Fellaini is out of contract in the summer, having rejected terms put to him by the United hierarchy, which opens the door to a summer exit. The 30-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, making just six starts in all competitions, so a move away looks on the cards.

AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and AS Roma are five other clubs who have been linked with Fellaini, but Liverpool appear to be winning the race for his signature and the reaction has been mostly negative.

The Belgian midfielder joined United from Everton in 2013 and has made over 150 appearances. He enjoyed a resurgence under manager Jose Mourinho last season but has failed to dethrone the likes of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay this time round.

