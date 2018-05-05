Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘What a bargain’, ‘Great talent’ – fans delighted as Man City signing Sandler is confirmed

5 May, 2018 English Premier League, Eredivisie, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

After PEC Zwolle finally confirmed Philippe Sandler is leaving to join Manchester City this summer, supporters can’t wait to see the defender in action. The 21-year-old centre-back was reportedly signed back in February, but the deal hadn’t been confirmed by either club until now.

Sandler could struggle to get first-team football under Pep Guardiola, with Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Eliaquim Mangala as options at the back. He may spend some time around the defenders in pre-season to gain valuable advice through their mentoring.

City have blooded through some young talent this season – 17-year-old forward Phil Foden, 18-year-old midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19-year-old forward Lukas Nmecha and 21-year-old defender Oleksandr Zinchenko – but Sandler could be loaned out to continue developing with competitive football.

As he was a regular for former side PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, Sandler may prefer regular football at a better level than the City reserves. Playing u23 football sometimes has a negative effect on a player’s development.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions since leaving Ajax for PEC Zwolle two years ago and has made four appearances for the Netherlands u20 side.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

