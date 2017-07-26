West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli set to join Galatasaray

West Ham have had a very good transfer window so far and Bilic is now looking to get rid of the deadwood ahead of the start of the new season.
Former La Liga winger Sofiane Feghouli has been linked with a transfer away from West Ham all summer and according to latest reports, the player will join Galatasaray before the end of the week.
FutbolArena are reporting that the Turkish giants will pay €5m for the player and he will be earning around €3.35m a season in Turkey. The report claims that West Ham and Galatasaray have ‘shaken hands’ on a deal.
The Hammers have already signed Arnautovic this summer and Feghouli is unlikely to get any game time next season. A move away from the club makes a lot of sense for the out of favour winger.
Feghouli is expected to sign a three-year contract with Galatasaray and he will meet up with his new teammates at their preseason camp in Austria, once the medical is completed.
The Algerian international is still good enough to make a difference in the Turkish league and the transfer will benefit all three parties. The likes of Rennes were interested in the player as well but Galatasaray have offered the best package.