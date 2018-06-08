West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic responds to Manchester United transfer speculations

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has insisted that he has ‘never heard anything’ regarding a potential move to Premier League giants Manchester United.
According to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old is a transfer target for Jose Mourinho, who is keen to bolster his squad this summer after a disappointing trophy-less second season in-charge of the Red Devils.
But Arnautovic has claimed that he does not know about an interest from Manchester United ahead of his involvement with Austrian national team at the World Cup finals in Russia commencing next week.
Arnautovic told Sky Austria:“I am happy with my job. Whatever happens will happen. I’ve never heard anything.
“Even three weeks ago I haven’t heard anything. That’s why I cannot say anything about it.The only thing that bothers me is that I am in a good health and that I am able to play football.
When asked about his future, he replied: “I have a contract at West ham – that’s all we have to talk about.”
The Austrian joined West Ham last summer in a club-record £25 million transfer fee and has since scored 11 goals in his debut campaign.
The Hammers are reportedly reluctant to sell their striker but a transfer bid around £50 million should prove to be more than enough to prize away Arnautovic from the London stadium this summer.