Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini ruled out of the World Cup with injury

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini ruled out of the World Cup with injury

9 June, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a training session yesterday.

Lanzini will be devastated to miss his first World Cup with Argentina. The Premier League midfielder has been top quality for West Ham ever since his move to England and he could have been a valuable option for Sampaoli.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury means Lanzini will not just miss the World Cup. The midfielder is likely to miss a considerable chunk of next season as well.

The extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed but cruciate ligament damage usually rules out a player for around six to nine months.

West Ham fans seemed gutted with the news as well. They would have expected Lanzini to kick on under new manager Manuel Pellegrini and perform at a higher level next season.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the news.

 

Leeds hoping to appoint Marcelo Bielsa in the next seven days
Five days until World Cup 2018: Argentina injury, England position change, friendly round-up

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com