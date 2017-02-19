West Ham willing to sell Sofiane Feghouli

Sofiane Feghouli joined West Ham on a free transfer from Valencia last summer, but the Hammers are open to selling the midfielder if they get a handsome offer in return.
The Algeria international made a slow start to life in the Premier League, but he has started to play an important role in Slaven Bilic’s side in recent games. He has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far, and has two goals to his name.
Surprisingly, he was linked with a move away from West Ham during the January transfer window. Serie A giants, Roma, were thought to be interested in the 27-year-old, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.
According to reports from Claret and Hugh, Feghouli could be sold in the summer. However, any interested party will have to pay a fee of around £9m to convince West Ham to part company with the midfielder.
Bilic has plenty of options in the attacking midfield role, and at this moment there is strong competition for places. The likes of Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio, Andre Ayew and Robert Snodgrass are key players for Bilic in that area.
Feghouli has been showing some decent form in recent matches, and he has the rest of the season to show that he can still be a valuable player for the Hammers. However, if Roma return with a good offer, in all probability, West Ham will accept it.