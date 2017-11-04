West Ham will sack Slaven Bilic and they’ve already lined up a replacement

According to The Sun, West Ham United will sack manager Slaven Bilic and replace him with David Moyes, the former boss of Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.
Bilic finds himself under immense pressure after his side suffered a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in Saturday evening’s Premier League clash, and a meeting with the club hierarchy beckons.
Slaven Bilic ready to ‘take the bullets’ for West Ham's poor form ahead of meeting with owners
✍️ by @JackRosser_ https://t.co/zAzUyLLFub
— Standard Sport (@standardsport) November 4, 2017
West Ham United are currently 17th in the Premier League table with nine points from 11 games this season, coming off the back of four winless outings. The London outfit are just one point above the relegation zone and have conceded more goals than any other club in the top flight so far.
Bilic has taken the fall for his side’s struggles, with West Ham picking up just two wins in the league this season, the last of which came in September, and Moyes is in the frame to replace him until the end of the campaign.
David Moyes in pole position for West Ham job should Slaven Bilic be sacked | @Matt_Law_DT and @SamWallaceTel https://t.co/jOruWsEfS6
— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 4, 2017
Premier League sides have a two-week rest due to the international break, making it the ideal time to change a manager and locate a replacement. Moyes may not be the most popular choice, however, having been sacked from two of his last three appointments, the most recent of which he resigned after suffering relegation.
The experienced Scottish coach was axed after nine months with Manchester United, before Real Sociedad parted company following a poor start to his first full season with the Spaniards. And Moyes left Sunderland after taking the Black Cats down into the Championship.
With West Ham facing a real possibility of relegation, supporters perhaps don’t want a manager with a woeful tracked record in the last four years. Former manager Sam Allardyce has been tipped for a return, although it’s unknown if such rumours are genuine.