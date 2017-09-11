West Ham want Maurizio Sarri to replace Slaven Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic could be heading towards an exit soon.
The Hammers have had a very poor start to the Premier League season and West Ham are already looking at alternatives.
According to the Express, West Ham are interested in appointing the highly rated Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.
Bilic’s side are at the bottom of the Premier League despite spending a considerable amount of money this summer. West Ham have lost all three of their Premier League games this season.
A defeat against Huddersfield tonight could be defining as far as Bilic’s future at the club is concerned.
It seems that the Croatian has fallen out with the club hierarchy as well. Recently, David Sullivan, the club’s chairman, confirmed that Bilic turned down the chance to sign Sanches and Krychowiak this summer and Bilic did not hold back either. The West Ham manager hit back at the owners during his presser on Friday.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is an option for the Hammers as well.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince Sarri to join. The Italian has worked wonders at Napoli and he has two years left on his current deal.
However, Sarri has a £7.5 million release clause and West Ham can certainly afford to trigger that.
The 58-year-old is one of the best tacticians in the world and getting him would be a major coup for West Ham. Furthermore, his exciting style of football would impress the fans as well.