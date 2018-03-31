West Ham want Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

West Ham are interested in signing the Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone this summer.
The Hammers are in need of keeper with Joe Hart heading back to Manchester City at the end of this season and Johnstone has been identified as a target.
As per the reports, West Ham are looking to seal a £4m move for the Manchester United goalkeeper.
The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa and he has been a key player for Steve Bruce’s side. The Hammers believe he could be a long-term solution to their goalkeeping problems.
West Ham signed Hart on loan this season but the English keeper has had a torrid time in London so far. Hart had to be dropped after the first few months because of his poor form.
Recently it was reported that Villa are determined to sign Johnstone on a permanent deal. It will be interesting to see what the player wants at the end of the season.
If Steve Bruce’s men manage to make it to the Premier League next year, they could have a good chance of landing the player. Johnstone is well settled at Villa Park and he could choose to continue his development there without any added pressure.